Atlanta’s Out on Film, one of the oldest LGTBQ+ film festivals in the country, has announced this year’s Spring Mini-Fest slate. The third annual event will feature five movies screened March 17-19 at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema.

The festival kicks off with “The Wedding Banquet,” a rom-com starring Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the remake premiered at this year’s Sundance. It tells the story of a gay man who proposes a green-card marriage to his female friend. In exchange, he pays for her IVF treatment.

Explore More Georgia entertainment news

Other films include “An Unexpected Community” which follows an online platform created for lesbian and queer women. Two more documentaries will also be screened: “Sally,” which tells the story of Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and “Speaking Out,” which chronicles the healing journeys of three gay men.