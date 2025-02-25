Atlanta’s Out on Film, one of the oldest LGTBQ+ film festivals in the country, has announced this year’s Spring Mini-Fest slate. The third annual event will feature five movies screened March 17-19 at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema.
The festival kicks off with “The Wedding Banquet,” a rom-com starring Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the remake premiered at this year’s Sundance. It tells the story of a gay man who proposes a green-card marriage to his female friend. In exchange, he pays for her IVF treatment.
Other films include “An Unexpected Community” which follows an online platform created for lesbian and queer women. Two more documentaries will also be screened: “Sally,” which tells the story of Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and “Speaking Out,” which chronicles the healing journeys of three gay men.
Spring Mini-Fest will end with “On Swift Horses,” a steamy relationship drama starring Daisy Edgar-Jones of “Twisters” and “Euphoria” cast member Jacob Elordi.
“As we embark into Out on Film’s 38th year during these contentious times, I remain resolved in our commitment to bring exciting, moving and diverse LGBTQIA+ stories to the community and celebrate our collective love of film in Georgia, as an international entertainment production hub,” said Out On Film festival director Jim Farmer in a statement.
More information and tickets for all films can be found on outonfilm.org. The larger Out on Film Festival will be held in September.
