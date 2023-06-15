X

Go Atlanta: Killer Mike solo album, tiki bars, growler’s worth of beer news

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Ligaya Figueras has the news about who will soon be occupying the former Cold Beer space on the Eastside Beltline. Yvonne Zusel has a ton of beer news this week, including the opening of a new brewery in Atlanta coming later this year.

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike has a new album coming out this week. It’s his first solo album in over a decade.

Plus, hear a review of Best Sandwich Shop, the latest takeout review from AJC’s Bob Townsend. And, a new taco concept opening in East Atlanta’s Southern Feedstore.

Staying home is the new going out, according to our pet of the week Emmett. He’s looking for a calm home with plenty of quiet cuddles. The shelter is a stressful place for a sensitive boy like Emmett. Once out of his kennel, he wants to gallop to the front door. Once he’s outside, he likes to sit and lean his head on you. On walks, he’s easy on leash. He loves his human and takes treats gently. If you’re looking for a pal to keep you company around the house, come meet Emmett today at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Veteran broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program

Former Cold Beer space on the Beltline to become the Baxter

Anderby Brewing and Distilling closing in Peachtree Corners

Butaco opens tomorrow as a stall in East Atlanta’s Southern Feedstore

Forum Cocktail Co. opens at The Works

Duran Duran at State Farm Arena

Real Life with Nedra Rhone

Taste On the Square

Atlanta Summer Beer Festival

LifeLine Animal Project

