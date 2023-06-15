Go Atlanta: Killer Mike solo album, tiki bars, growler’s worth of beer news

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Ligaya Figueras has the news about who will soon be occupying the former Cold Beer space on the Eastside Beltline. Yvonne Zusel has a ton of beer news this week, including the opening of a new brewery in Atlanta coming later this year.

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike has a new album coming out this week. It’s his first solo album in over a decade.

Plus, hear a review of Best Sandwich Shop, the latest takeout review from AJC’s Bob Townsend. And, a new taco concept opening in East Atlanta’s Southern Feedstore.

Credit: Marie Matthews Credit: Marie Matthews

Staying home is the new going out, according to our pet of the week Emmett. He’s looking for a calm home with plenty of quiet cuddles. The shelter is a stressful place for a sensitive boy like Emmett. Once out of his kennel, he wants to gallop to the front door. Once he’s outside, he likes to sit and lean his head on you. On walks, he’s easy on leash. He loves his human and takes treats gently. If you’re looking for a pal to keep you company around the house, come meet Emmett today at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Links to today’s topics:

