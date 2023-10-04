Stock Up: 3 tasty varieties of jerky to try

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago
Jerky is a shelf-stable source of protein, easy to transport and great for snacking. And beef jerky isn’t the only choice.

Trout jerky

Sunburst Trout Farms in Haywood County, North Carolina, sells fresh trout, as well as such items as Jennings Original rainbow trout jerky. We admit to being skeptical about a seafood jerky, but our taste testers were delighted with its teriyaki-like sweetness. The jerky is made from trout mixed with organic miso tamari and spices, then is piped onto smoking trays. The result is shelf-stable for a year, but once you open the package, it likely won’t be around very long.

$6.99 per 2-ounce package. Available at sunbursttrout.com.

Beef jerky

If you’re accustomed to jerky that’s so dehydrated you have to work really hard to bite off a piece, it’s time to try GA Jerk from Kevin Cole and his team. Cole makes beef jerky using a recipe he created with the help of family members. This is low-sodium, hickory-smoked jerky made with a marinade that includes Greek seasoning. It’s produced in generous, bite-sized pieces with a texture that will make you think you’re eating hickory-smoked steak. The spicy version adds a little more cayenne and habanero heat.

$9 per 2.4-ounce package. Order at gajerk.com and use the code BEEF JERKY for 5 percent off orders of $35 or more.

Bacon jerky

Cheshire Pork in Goldsboro, North Carolina, makes its bacon from the bellies of specially bred Cheshire white hogs, and the jerky comes in flavors ranging from sweet to over-the-top spicy. Unlike traditional jerky, which is marinated and dried, this is bacon that’s been flavored and dehydrated, so it’s not as chewy. You can keep it refrigerated for one to two months. This is jerky any bacon fan will love.

$7.99-$10.99 per 2-ounce package; $45.99 for a four-package sampler. Available at buypork.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

