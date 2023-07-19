RECIPE: Tomato galette celebrates summer simplicity

There is nothing as wonderful as the full flavor of a garden-ripe tomato.

Tomato pie is a classic recipe featuring summer’s finest tomatoes. It’s also an endeavor that involves salting and draining numerous tomatoes, par-baking the pie shell and grating cheese. And it requires a lengthy bake time of 45 to 60 minutes.

Tomato pie’s sleeker and more simple cousin is a galette. The term refers to a rustic, free-form tart made with a single crust of pastry or bread dough, like a pizza. Galettes can be sweet or savory. They can be crispy, nearly a flatbread, like this recipe, or soft and billowy.

Galettes are best when conceived as a vehicle for something singular and uncomplicated — like ripe tomatoes. The tomatoes are very thinly sliced, which allows them to slump and soften into a filling akin to chunky tomato sauce. Instead of removing the juices, this technique utilizes the natural juiciness of the tomatoes. The cooking process is achievable due to the relatively thin layer of tomatoes and quick pastry cook time.

The combination of tomatoes with pesto is a testament to my philosophy of simple recipes executed with the best possible ingredients. It is mouthwatering summer goodness. This galette is a great side dish or main dish during tomato season and can be served hot, warm or at room temperature.

Tomato Galette

