RECIPE: Comforting meaty ragu in less than 30 minutes

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Food and Recipes
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Comfort food needn’t take hours to prepare — not even a rich, meaty ragu. Instead of spending half a day stirring a pot of sauce, take a few shortcuts to get a meal that’s quick enough for a weeknight.

Start with the meat. You’ll want to use ground meat, beef in this case, for the speediest cooking time. To build depth of flavor, press the meat into a thin layer in the bottom of a hot Dutch oven and let it cook undisturbed. This method effectively “sears” the meat like a burger, developing an umami-packed brown crust. For even more umami, stir tomato paste and garlic- and chile-packed harissa into the meat and let them thoroughly caramelize in the pot with the heat. Giving these two pastes time to caramelize helps to develop long-cooked flavor in a matter of minutes.

For the saucy element, add fully pureed tomatoes, which most effectively meld with the meat to form a cohesive sauce. I prefer bright-flavored uncooked tomato passata (also labeled strained tomatoes) because its acidity balances the rich ground beef. Let it simmer for 10 minutes before adding cooked, drained pasta like bucatini or linguine and a big splash of its starchy cooking water to help the sauce cling to the pasta.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Quick Ragu

View Recipe

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead
2h ago

Credit: Scott Olson

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
51m ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
24m ago
The Latest

Credit: (Courtesy of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery)

RECIPE: Make Snooze’s OMG French Toast
26m ago
Cookbook review: A staple grain takes center stage
1h ago
Stock Up: 3 comfort foods for fall
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
21h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
21h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top