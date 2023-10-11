RECIPE: Make Snooze’s OMG French Toast

The OMG French Toast has been on the menu at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery for over a dozen years. You could think of it as a mascarpone “sandwich” soaked in rich eggy batter, cooked until crisp and golden, and then topped with both vanilla and caramel sauces.

To reproduce this at home, you will find challah or other brioche-based breads available at most grocery stores.

Snooze’s OMG French Toast

Vanilla Creme

This recipe makes double what is needed for 4 servings of French toast, but caramelizing sugar in smaller quantities can be difficult. Extra sauce can be drizzled on an apple pie, spooned over ice cream or even stirred into hot coffee.

From the menu of ... Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 6065 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-835-9710, snoozeeatery.com.

