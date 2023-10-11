RECIPE: Make Snooze’s OMG French Toast

Credit: (Courtesy of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
31 minutes ago

I had the opportunity to brunch at Snooze in Alpharetta when they first opened. I ordered the OMG French Toast, and it was divine! It was everything French toast should be and more: delectably light, fluffy, very flavorful and served with a rich caramel sauce that proved to be the perfect match. Topped with fresh strawberries, it was the perfect brunch treat to indulge on a Sunday! Will they share the recipe? — Cindy Sayers, Alpharetta

The OMG French Toast has been on the menu at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery for over a dozen years. You could think of it as a mascarpone “sandwich” soaked in rich eggy batter, cooked until crisp and golden, and then topped with both vanilla and caramel sauces.

To reproduce this at home, you will find challah or other brioche-based breads available at most grocery stores.

Snooze’s OMG French Toast

View Recipe

Vanilla Creme

View Recipe

This recipe makes double what is needed for 4 servings of French toast, but caramelizing sugar in smaller quantities can be difficult. Extra sauce can be drizzled on an apple pie, spooned over ice cream or even stirred into hot coffee.

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 6065 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-835-9710, snoozeeatery.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

