RECIPE: Make Snooze’s OMG French Toast

I had the opportunity to brunch at Snooze in Alpharetta when they first opened. I ordered the OMG French Toast, and it was divine! It was everything French toast should be and more: delectably light, fluffy, very flavorful and served with a rich caramel sauce that proved to be the perfect match. Topped with fresh strawberries, it was the perfect brunch treat to indulge on a Sunday! Will they share the recipe? — Cindy Sayers, Alpharetta
The OMG French Toast has been on the menu at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery for over a dozen years. You could think of it as a mascarpone “sandwich” soaked in rich eggy batter, cooked until crisp and golden, and then topped with both vanilla and caramel sauces.
To reproduce this at home, you will find challah or other brioche-based breads available at most grocery stores.
Snooze’s OMG French Toast
Vanilla Creme
This recipe makes double what is needed for 4 servings of French toast, but caramelizing sugar in smaller quantities can be difficult. Extra sauce can be drizzled on an apple pie, spooned over ice cream or even stirred into hot coffee.
From the menu of ... Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 6065 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-835-9710, snoozeeatery.com.
