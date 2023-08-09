RECIPE: Make Holeman & Finch Public House’s Carolina Rice Flour Waffles

We are so excited that Holeman & Finch has reopened. Their Sunday brunch is now our go-to. Everything is delicious but the rice flour waffles are intriguing. We’d love to try to duplicate these at home so we can spend our time at the restaurant finding new favorites. — Lena Scales, Atlanta

When chef Linton Hopkins, co-owner of Holeman & Finch, supplied the recipe he wrote, “Let me count the ways that I love these waffles: the crisp exterior, the use of the Anson Mills Carolina (Gold) Rice Flour and (Anson Mills founder) Glenn Roberts’ work. It’s also about the family memories associated with our waffles. The texture provided by the historic rice flour, the quality of the Southern Swiss buttermilk we use, and the Banner Butter and sorghum are what really make these flavors special to me. Flavor, family, history. That’s it.”

Anson Mills’ Carolina Gold Rice Flour is available from the miller at ansonmills.com. Order your flour and they will mill it fresh when they receive your order. When it arrives, use it right away and store what’s left in the freezer.

If you are using Morton kosher salt, use half the amount called for in the recipe.

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Holeman & Finch Public House’s Carolina Rice Flour Waffles

From the menu of ... Holeman & Finch Public House, Colony Square, 1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta; 404-948-1175, holeman-finch.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.