Cookbook review: Plant-based strategies for busy people

In the opening paragraphs of “The Vegan Week: Meal Prep Recipes to Feed Your Future Self” (Ten Speed, $35), Gena Hamshaw assures us she’s not one of them. “I get overwhelmed easily and become discouraged when recipes go awry,” she admits. “If I haven’t thought about what I’m going to cook, I’ll default to pasta nine times out of ten.”

Hamshaw wasn’t always so empathetic to these plights. In her late 20s, she adopted a plant-based diet — a lifestyle change she credits with helping her overcome years of struggling with eating disorders. As a graduate student working from home with a flexible schedule, she began regularly whipping up wholesome vegan creations in her tiny New York kitchen and posting them on her blog, The Full Helping. Several well-received cookbooks followed.