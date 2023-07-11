Stock Up: 3 sweet treats for you to try

Credit: Matt Moore

Credit: Matt Moore

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

If you’re looking for a little something to sweeten up your week, here are three suggestions.

Cream cheese pound cake

Jeanne Dennis became a professional baker when a series of career setbacks helped her decide to turn her love of making pound cakes as gifts into a business named for St. Rita, a patron saint of impossible causes and other difficulties. Thirteen years after its founding, Atlanta-based Saint Rita’s Cakes offers Dennis’ original cream cheese pound cake and four additional regulars — blueberry, pumpkin, chocolate cream and chocolate chip — as well as occasional seasonal flavors. Each loaf cake comes double packaged, to ensure freshness, with the ribbon-bedecked white butcher paper outer wrap festive enough to present as a gift. The cream cheese pound cake is rich and moist, and our taste testers agreed it was the ultimate comfort dessert, as delicious on its own as it was with berries and whipped cream.

$25 per 1-pound cake. Available at Lucy’s Market, Floral Park Market, Cafe at Pharr, Fresh Harvest and stritascakes.com.

ExploreMore must-buy food products

Credit: C. W. Cameron -- For the AJC

Credit: C. W. Cameron -- For the AJC

Nut brittles

In Fort Gaines, near the Georgia-Alabama state line, Darryl Chaney and his Brittle Brittle Bakeries crew make peanut, cashew and pecan brittles that are gaining attention. The pecan brittle was the winner in the confections category of this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. Sampling it, we could understand why. The pecans are toasted, there’s just the right amount of salt, and the brittle itself is almost paper thin. This is buttery, nutty brittle that you can enjoy without worrying about your teeth. Chaney, a self-taught brittle maker, perfected his recipe during the pandemic and found a commercial kitchen where he could begin production. We had a preview taste of the sliced almond brittle that he’s working on, and we foresee another award-winning product.

$5 per 5-ounce bag of peanut brittle or 4.5-ounce bag of cashew or pecan brittle. Available at brittle.website.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sweet and savory cookies

Open a bag of Nee’s butter cookies and you’ll find a tidy stack of 2-by-3-inch treats that bear the distinctive ridges that come from using a 1940s press. Nee’s Cookies owner Meredith Gifford learned to make the butter cookies from her mother-in-law, Patty (whose nickname was Nee), using a recipe that’s been in the Gifford family for more than 100 years. Now, Gifford makes five regular varieties — rosemary, fig and kalamata olive, lemon-poppy seed, herbes de provence and original butter cookies. She also makes occasional seasonal cookies, such as holiday spice and pumpkin butter.Stop by her booth at the Brookhaven Farmers Market and she’ll let you sample each one, if she hasn’t sold out already. The cookies all are made with organic ingredients, and the sweet and savory combinations make them as delicious with cheese on a charcuterie plate as they are with a glass of iced tea. We think you’ll have as hard a time choosing a favorite as we did.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote2h ago

Credit: AJC

Deja News: Why Atlanta’s notorious, disbanded Red Dog unit is back in the news
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We have a lot of work to do’: new CDC head Dr. Mandy Cohen arrives
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
5h ago
Corn tortilla obsession turns into metro Atlanta family-run company
RECIPES: The flavors of Laos lead to salads with summertime flair
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves in the All-Star game: How to follow AJC updates from Seattle
3h ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
5h ago
Braves Nation: Spencer Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star game
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top