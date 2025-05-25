Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring those who lost their lives serving in the country’s military.
There is a debate about the origins of the commemoration. More than two dozen cities claim credit for the first observation of Memorial Day following the American Civil War.
But Richard Gardiner, a historian who co-authored “The Genesis of the Memorial Day Holiday in America,” said the day does have ties to Georgia.
“The idea for an annual commemoration to go to the graveyard and decorate the graves came out of Columbus, Georgia,” said Gardiner.
“The Ladies Memorial Association there came up with the idea and sent letters out to dozens of cities. And those letters are still in those newspapers, in those archives.” he said.
But when the letters went out in March of 1866 some cities were confused on the date, leading to the debate of where the holiday originated.
“So for example, Columbus, Mississippi, commemorated on the 25th of April, 1866,” he said. “Whereas the Columbus, Georgia, idea was for everybody to start on the 26th, 1866. And in Newnan, Georgia, the ladies actually commemorated on April 9, 1866.”
Despite the scattered dates, the tradition continued for a few more years, eventually traveling to Northern states.
“A lot of the ladies ended up decorating graves, both of dead Confederates as well as dead Union soldiers that were buried in the same cemetery. And that kind of touched the hearts of a lot of people up north,” said Gardiner.
Word spread about the annual observations, and in 1868 John Logan, the commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, moved the date to May.
“General John Logan laid out May 30th as the day in which everyone across the country should commemorate,” Gardiner said.
More than a century later, after several states adopted that tradition, it became a federal holiday.
“So there’s a real evolution to this story, and it’s not like we can tie it to one person at one time,” Gardiner said. “There’s a whole lot of parts that come together to make this story, this narrative, fill out.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
New Georgia law could help wrongfully convicted seek recompense
People released from prison will soon be able to petition for compensation through the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings and begin to rebuild their lives.
Patricia Murphy: KLB for GOV: Why?
Keisha Lance Bottoms will need to explain to voters why she wants to be governor now, four years after announcing she'd serve as Atlanta mayor for just one term.
Georgia lawmakers push to keep Lake Lanier parks open for holiday weekend
Republicans lobbied the Trump administration while Democrats attacked the move.
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.
Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal
The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.
MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders
Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.