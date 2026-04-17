Opinion Atlanta’s 404 Day became a day of chaos at Piedmont Park When the city mismanages a festival in the park, the damage to Piedmont Park’s reputation falls directly on our neighborhoods. Police block an entrance to Piedmont Park in Atlanta on April 4, 2026. A 16-year-old girl was killed, and a 15-year-old girl injured, in a shooting around 9 p.m. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Chris Beauregard – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

The City of Atlanta’s lack of planning for 404 Day turned a celebration into a day of chaos that ended in the the most violent incident in Piedmont Park in many years. Atlanta competes every day with other cities and counties for residents, jobs and investment. What happened on April 4 was a national embarrassment.

From the very beginning of the day, a lack of traffic control around Piedmont Park created gridlock in our community, causing enraged drivers to speed up and down side streets. Neighbors saw no regular visible police presence around the park, open-container drinking and drug use went unmoderated, and festival goers parked their cars in residential neighborhoods blaring music and revving engines. Neighbors did not want the festival Chris Beauregard is a Virginia Highland resident. (Courtesy) Accounts from our neighbors who attempted to intervene described themselves as being taunted and threatened. And when the festival’s temperature escalated to a brawl with masked men, the lack of action by the festival, police and city to clear the park created the conditions for the gun battle later that evening leaving one dead and one injured. Several preventable missteps by city officials made this chaos almost inevitable. The Office of Special Events overrode the Neighborhood Planning Unit’s recommendation to deny the permit and approved 404 Day as a small Class E event, exempting organizers from meaningful security or traffic plans. The city then went further: it endorsed 404 Day, provided logistical support, promoted it heavily and centered the day’s activities in Piedmont Park. That decision drew tens of thousands of people to Atlanta. Accounts from our neighbors who attempted to intervene described themselves as being taunted and threatened. And when the festival’s temperature escalated to a brawl with masked men, the lack of action by the festival, police and city to clear the park created the conditions for the gun battle later that evening leaving one dead and one injured. Several preventable missteps by city officials made this chaos almost inevitable. The Office of Special Events overrode the Neighborhood Planning Unit’s recommendation to deny the permit and approved 404 Day as a small Class E event, exempting organizers from meaningful security or traffic plans. The city then went further: it endorsed 404 Day, provided logistical support, promoted it heavily and centered the day’s activities in Piedmont Park. That decision drew tens of thousands of people to Atlanta. Contrary to the Mayor Andre Dickens’ public statements, residents saw almost no police officers in the park. The festival had a single security guard sitting in a car on the Park Drive bridge — far too few for the crowd that actually showed up.

Responding officers later told 911 callers they were overwhelmed and had received no coordinated deployment plan. When the brawl erupted, neither the festival, police nor city moved quickly enough to clear the park in time to prevent the shooting.

City Council should give the park the resources it needs Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta Police Department Public Safety Headquarters in Atlanta on Monday, April 6, 2026. The press conference was held to discuss the violence that took place over the weekend during the 404 Day celebration in Piedmont Park. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Piedmont Park is a special place in our city, one which hosts major events and festivals throughout the year. The Piedmont Park Conservancy is the nonprofit organization that maintains and improves the park entirely through private and corporate donations. When the city mismanages a festival in the park, the damage to Piedmont Park’s reputation falls directly on our neighborhoods. It is our community’s time, energy, and monetary contributions that are then required to restore the park’s standing and keep it a place worth celebrating. It is difficult to reconcile the mayor’s statements with what we witnessed firsthand. 404 Day has become something Atlantans must endure rather than celebrate, with visitors pouring into our city for a day that lacks sufficient guardrails. When the mayor’s leadership falls short, it falls to city council and neighborhood residents to provide the guardrails for the city. Reform the Office of Special Events. Give the Conservancy the resources it needs to keep the park safe and thriving via a Tax Allocation District. And end the city’s official endorsement and promotion of 404 Day until real accountability is in place.