15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes several winter festivals and a Snow Day in Alpharetta.
Play in a winter scene created by snow machines on Saturday in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Alpharetta City Center)
37 minutes ago
Looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend in metro Atlanta? Several winter festivals, including ones in Avondale Estates and Marietta, will be happening. And if you or your kids are praying for snow, they will be able to romp in the machine-made kind at Alpharetta’s Snow Day.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
The historic neighborhood hosts a 5K Jingle Jog, holiday parade, a Kids Corner, gift market and Tour of Homes.
Saturday and Sunday. 5K $25 and up. Tour of Homes $35 and up. Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta.
Midtown's Synchronicity Theatre will present “Frederick,” a musical based on the popular children’s book by Leo Lionni, Friday through Sunday and continuing through Dec. 28. (Courtesy of Synchronicity Theatre)
This heartwarming musical, based on Leo Lionni’s Caldecott Honor book, tells the story of Frederick the field mouse, who reminds everyone that more than one kind of gift is worth sharing. An instrument “petting zoo” will be available between shows from 3-3:50 p.m. Saturday and 4-4:50 p.m. Sunday.
Continuing 7 p.m. Friday; 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $10-$45. Synchronicity Theatre in Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-484-8636.
Enjoy a day of festive activities with musical performances, such as fiddle tunes by Doug Carson, handbells from Smyrna First United Methodist Church and Victorian carolers from “Like the Dickens.” Candle dipping, card making, wreath-making demonstrations, Civil War soldier stories, a children’s craft and festive train layouts also will be offered, and Santa will be on-site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Included with regular admission of $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children. Board the Caboose Experience for $5. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.
The Sewell Mill Library in Marietta will host a day with art vendors, photos with “Parker Claus” (Cobb County Parks’ mascot), family-friendly crafts, a sensory craft room, story time sessions, workshops in glass blowing and ceramic painting, a family scavenger hunt and holiday music and theater performances.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-4989.
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s annual celebration of the holidays and art concludes this weekend with events including a free screening of “Home Alone” inside the mansion (6-8 p.m. Friday) and a family-friendly performance of “A Christmas Carol?” — a fast-paced story with just two actors (4 p.m. Saturday, $20).
Continuing Thursday-Sunday. Free admission with charges for workshops and some other experiences. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.
A 1-mile fun run will be followed by a buffet and mini “Nutcracker” performance. Participants are welcome to dress in festive attire such as pj’s and jog before heading inside for the food and entertainment.
8:30 a.m. Jingle Jog registration, 9 a.m.; jog, 10 a.m.-noon; brunch and mini “Nutcracker” performance, Sunday. Jingle Jog $25 adults or children; “Nutcracker” brunch $45 adults, $30 children; both events $55 adults, $45 children. The Hotel at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.
Participate in a chocolate-tasting session and then create your own half-pound chocolate bar by choosing your preferred type of chocolate and adding toppings. While your bar sets, you’ll design and color a custom wrapper and take your wrapped bar home to enjoy or to give as a gift. The event is designed for ages 5 and up, so families are welcome.
6-8 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person making chocolate. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100.