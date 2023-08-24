Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 7 FBS games

BreakingNews
Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Saturday. All times are EDT.

Saturday’s schedule offers a way to whet the appetite for the full Week 1 schedule that kicks off five days later. This year’s “Week Zero” list is smaller than last year’s 11 games, but it offers two games that feature high-profile ranked teams, though they aren’t playing each other. Also different from last year, all teams on the schedule play in the FBS.

No. 6 USC opens at home Saturday night, while No. 13 Notre Dame travels to Dublin, Ireland, where the Fighting Irish will take on Navy in the first game of the season.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Saturday, Aug. 26

2:30 p.m., Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (Dublin, Ireland), NBC/Peacock

5:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., Massachusetts at New Mexico State, ESPN

7 p.m., Ohio at San Diego State, FS1

7:30 p.m., Hawaii at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

8 p.m., San Jose State at No. 6 USC, Pac-12 Networks

9 p.m., Florida International at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network

