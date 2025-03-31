VOTE: 28-3 or Vick in prison? ‘95 Braves or Sid’s slide?

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!

Folks: We’ve just about completed the Final Four of our bracket pitting Atlanta’s finest and foulest sports moments against each other.

💔 In our previous misery matchup, Jim Leyritz’s home run against the Braves in the 1996 World Series (62%) easily topped Georgia football’s 2nd-and-26 overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship game.

💖 In terms of happier memories, the 2021 Braves title team ousted the upstart 1996 Olympics pretty handily.

Today we’re choosing between two terrible Falcons memories — and two more iconic Braves moments.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

28-3 vs. Vick goes to prison

Witnessing your team jump into eternal on-field infamy with both feet (that is, blowing the biggest lead in Super Bowl history)? A deeply unpleasant experience.

So is losing your team’s exciting star quarterback — because he was running an illegal and inhumane dogfighting ring in his free time.

But which is worse?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The ‘95 Braves vs. Sid’s slide

A tough choice for Braves fans.

The 1995 World Series marked Atlanta’s very first professional sports championship of any kind — and a deep sigh of relief after previous teams fell just short.

Sid Bream’s iconic, game-ending slide in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS is truly one of the most dramatic moments in the history of sports. Atlanta-related or not.

Which do you choose?

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Wednesday for our Final Four!