Breaking: U.S. military vehicle recovered in Lithuania, fate of 4 Georgia-based soldiers unknown
Sports
Sports

VOTE: 28-3 or Vick in prison? ‘95 Braves or Sid’s slide?

Who should round out our Final Four of Atlanta’s best and worst sports moments?
Jim Leyritz and the 2021 Braves advance.

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

Jim Leyritz and the 2021 Braves advance.
By
20 minutes ago

A version of this article originally ran in the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter. Make sure to subscribe to get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free!

Folks: We’ve just about completed the Final Four of our bracket pitting Atlanta’s finest and foulest sports moments against each other.

💔 In our previous misery matchup, Jim Leyritz’s home run against the Braves in the 1996 World Series (62%) easily topped Georgia football’s 2nd-and-26 overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship game.

💖 In terms of happier memories, the 2021 Braves title team ousted the upstart 1996 Olympics pretty handily.

Today we’re choosing between two terrible Falcons memories — and two more iconic Braves moments.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

28-3 vs. Vick goes to prison

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan endures a Patriots confetti storm after losing Super Bowl LI.

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Witnessing your team jump into eternal on-field infamy with both feet (that is, blowing the biggest lead in Super Bowl history)? A deeply unpleasant experience.

So is losing your team’s exciting star quarterback — because he was running an illegal and inhumane dogfighting ring in his free time.

But which is worse?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The ‘95 Braves vs. Sid’s slide

Braves outfielder David Justice celebrates after Game 6 of the 1995 World Series.

Credit: Jonathan Newton/AJC file photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Jonathan Newton/AJC file photo

A tough choice for Braves fans.

The 1995 World Series marked Atlanta’s very first professional sports championship of any kind — and a deep sigh of relief after previous teams fell just short.

Sid Bream’s iconic, game-ending slide in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS is truly one of the most dramatic moments in the history of sports. Atlanta-related or not.

Which do you choose?

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily on Wednesday for our Final Four!

About the Author

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

We've zoomed in to get a better picture of our bracket's Elite 8 and beyond.

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

VOTE: Second-round Atlanta sports showdowns

VOTE: Another clash of Atlanta sports misery and mirth

VOTE: Top seeds join the Atlanta sports bracket showdown

The Latest

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates with fans after their win against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament South Regional Final at State Farm Arena, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. Auburn won 70-64 to advance to the Final Four next week. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How Johni Broome’s dramatic return from injury helped propel Auburn to Final Four

10 things every first-time Masters visitor must do

McEachern alum Dylan Cardwell takes rare ‘old-school’ path to SEC stardom, March Madness

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.