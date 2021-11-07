ajc logo
Video: Falcons’ Arthur Smith on the win over the Saints

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Falcons edged the Saints 27-25 Sunday in New Orleans and evened their record at 4-4.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

