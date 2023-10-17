Week 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

48 minutes ago
Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

The games begin early again this week, with three scheduled for Tuesday night.

Week 8 includes one top-10 matchup: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State. There are three other games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State, No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC. Overall, 17 games include ranked teams. Four ranked teams are on a bye week, No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oregon State, No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 21 Louisville.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Oct. 17

7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at South Alabama, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State, ESPNU

» Wednesday, Oct. 18

7 p.m., Florida International at Sam Houston State, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso, ESPN2

» Thursday, Oct. 19

7 p.m., James Madison at Marshall, ESPN

7 p.m., Rice at Tulsa, ESPN2

» Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m., SMU at Temple, ESPN2

» Saturday, Oct. 21

ACC

Noon, Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ACC Network

6:30 p.m., Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina, CW Network

7:30 p.m., No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Clemson at Miami, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Memphis at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN2

2 p.m., Charlotte at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., North Texas at No. 23 Tulane, ESPN2

6 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus

Big 12

Noon, Baylor at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Central Florida at No. 6 Oklahoma, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN

4 p.m., No. 8 Texas at Houston, Fox

7 p.m., TCU at Kansas State, ESPN2

7 p.m., Texas Tech at BYU, FS1

Big Ten

Noon, No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, Fox

Noon, Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa, NBC

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Illinois, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, NBC

Conference USA

-NONE-

MAC

Noon, Western Michigan at Ohio, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m., Akron at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Buffalo at Kent State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Central Michigan at Ball State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Toledo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU

Mountain West

6 p.m., Hawaii at New Mexico, Spectrum Sports

7 p.m., Colorado State at Nevada-Las Vegas, Mountain West Network/Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network

7 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., Nevada at San Diego State, FS2

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 9 Oregon, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC, Fox

10:30 p.m., Arizona State at No. 5 Washington, FS1

10:30 p.m., No. 25 UCLA at Stanford, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPN

3:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, CBS

7 p.m., No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN

Sun Belt

2 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Appalachian State at Old Dominion, NFL Network

p.m., Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU

FBS independents

