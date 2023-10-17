Week 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
The games begin early again this week, with three scheduled for Tuesday night.
Week 8 includes one top-10 matchup: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State. There are three other games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State, No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC. Overall, 17 games include ranked teams. Four ranked teams are on a bye week, No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oregon State, No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 21 Louisville.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
» Tuesday, Oct. 17
7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Liberty, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at South Alabama, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State, ESPNU
» Wednesday, Oct. 18
7 p.m., Florida International at Sam Houston State, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m., New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso, ESPN2
» Thursday, Oct. 19
7 p.m., James Madison at Marshall, ESPN
7 p.m., Rice at Tulsa, ESPN2
» Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m., SMU at Temple, ESPN2
» Saturday, Oct. 21
ACC
Noon, Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, ACC Network
6:30 p.m., Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina, CW Network
7:30 p.m., No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
8 p.m., Clemson at Miami, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, No. 22 Air Force at Navy, CBS
Noon, Memphis at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN2
2 p.m., Charlotte at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., North Texas at No. 23 Tulane, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., South Florida at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus
Big 12
Noon, Baylor at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Central Florida at No. 6 Oklahoma, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN
4 p.m., No. 8 Texas at Houston, Fox
7 p.m., TCU at Kansas State, ESPN2
7 p.m., Texas Tech at BYU, FS1
Big Ten
Noon, No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, Fox
Noon, Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa, NBC
3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Illinois, FS1
7:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, NBC
Conference USA
-NONE-
MAC
Noon, Western Michigan at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
2 p.m., Akron at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Buffalo at Kent State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Central Michigan at Ball State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Toledo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU
Mountain West
6 p.m., Hawaii at New Mexico, Spectrum Sports
7 p.m., Colorado State at Nevada-Las Vegas, Mountain West Network/Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network
7 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m., Nevada at San Diego State, FS2
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 9 Oregon, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
8 p.m., No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC, Fox
10:30 p.m., Arizona State at No. 5 Washington, FS1
10:30 p.m., No. 25 UCLA at Stanford, ESPN
SEC
Noon, Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, CBS
7 p.m., No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Army at No. 19 LSU, SEC Network
Sun Belt
2 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Appalachian State at Old Dominion, NFL Network
p.m., Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU
FBS independents
