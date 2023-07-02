Rhyne Howard scores 43 points as Dream rout Sparks

Take that.

Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — one shy of Atlanta’s single-game franchise record — on 14-of-20 shooting to help Dream set their single-game scoring record and the beat the Los Angeles Sparks 112-84 at home Sunday.

Howard, who was not named a WNBA All-Star last week, might have had something to say with her play on the court.

Howard made 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points before halftime — a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season. Howard’s 40-point performance was the fifth in this WNBA season, single-season record. The previous high was three (2006, ‘08, ‘15).

Howard was the WBA rookie of the year last season.

Allisha Gray, one of two Dream All-Stars along with Cheyenne Parker, scored 15 points. Nia Coffey added 13 points.

Atlanta (7-8), which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid, set a season high for points in a game and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (7-10) with 25 points. Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds, Auzra Stevens added 13 points and nine boards, and Zia Cooke scored 11 points.