Michigan State’s Tom Izzo still adapting, still hunting for first title since 2000

Tom Izzo is still a meat-and-potatoes guy.
Adapt?
Sure, the 70-year-old Michigan State basketball coach will tell you, there’s an element of changing with the times.
But when his Spartans (29-6) take the court for their Sweet 16 matchup against Ole Miss (24-11) at State Farm Arena (TV: 7:09 p.m., CBS), Izzo insists the core of his program isn’t too much different from the 2000 group that won the national title.
“I think at some time I’ve adapted too much to not realizing still what it takes to win championships,” Izzo said in a self-deprecating manner.
Izzo’s NCAA Tournament success is on par with his iconic presence. Michigan State is making his 16th Sweet 16 appearance in the nation-long 27 consecutive NCAA tourneys his Spartans have played in.
“You’ve still got to defend, rebound and run, football, you’ve still got to block and tackle,” said Izzo, whose 2000 NCAA tournament championship represents the most recent national title won by a Big Ten team.
“We always make it more difficult than it really is because everybody wants to hear some new dance phrase, but it’s still the meat and potatoes.”
And Izzo is still Izzo, which is to say, he makes every practice more difficult, more physical and more intense than it needs to be — 70 years old, or 70 years young, however you look at it.
“Coach is still a fiery individual,” Michigan State’s Jaden Akins said. “I feel like he still has a really young spirit at heart. Every day in practice, he always brings the energy.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
It’s what Izzo’s current roster of Spartans, who won the Big Ten regular-season championship by an eye-popping three games, knew they were signing up for.
Which is to say, a basketball version of fire and brimstone, Izzo rushing into the middle of drills and scrimmages, his coaching instruction absolute and unwavering.
“Just how Coach coached, he got on players when they made a mistake, but at the end of the day, it was just to learn and get better,” said Jeremy Fears Jr., recalling his observations while on his recruiting visits Michigan State practices.
“That was really big,” said Fears, a former No. 1 prep recruit who fielded offers from several national powerhouse programs. “For me, I had seen somewhere I could call home.”
Indeed, for beneath Izzo’s rough exterior and tough talk lies a coach with undeniable loyalty to his players and the spirit of the game.
Izzo made recent headlines with his tirade on the controversial timing of the current NCAA transfer portal window, which began Monday and runs through April 22.
“I’m not ready to move on (to the offseason). I’m going to worry today about the guys I’ve got in my program that have done an incredible job this year, and that’s it,” Izzo defiantly stated.
“If that costs me later, so be it, but Tom Izzo isn’t cheating the people he has that has been loyal to him for this chaos that is going on out there.”
Chaos, in the sense that, as players prepare with teammates to complete season journeys in the NCAA tournament, their agents, middlemen and relatives are taking calls and fielding offers from programs interested in their services next season.
“I loved Tom Izzo’s response, I loved it, it was authentic, it was real,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, whose Tigers face Michigan in the other NCAA South Regional game Friday at State Farm Arena (TV: 9:39 p.m., CBS).
“He is laser focused right now on giving his team a chance for the best opportunity to reach the Final Four.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Izzo rejected any discussion of how NIL affects the current college basketball landscape in his Thursday news conference at State Farm Arena.
“There will be no talk of NIL or transfer portal here,” Izzo said. “I apologize, I’m not going to talk about that the day before the opportunity to play a game that could lead to another game that could lead to going to a Final Four, which is better than any NIL, it’s better than my contract, it’s better than the money I make, it’s better than anything I do.”
Michigan State’s recent success, winning 10 of its past 11 games to earn a No. 2 seed, certainly suggests Izzo’s team is as focused as its head coach.
The Spartans roster indicates the buy-in goes both ways, with eight of the 10 players playing 10 minutes per game in the Michigan State rotation being original signees.
“We had seven, eight different leading scorers,” Izzo said. “This team appreciated that, and most teams are so selfish they don’t appreciate that. … I don’t think it’s what I did, I think it’s what they’ve done.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Rotations for Sweet 16 teams
Player - Transferred from or signees
SOUTH REGION
Auburn
Johni Broome – Morehead State
Chad Baker-Mazara – NW Florida State (juco)
Miles Kelly – Georgia Tech
Tahaad Pettiford – signee
Denver Jones – FIU
Chaney Johnson - Alabama-Huntsville (DII)
Dylan Cardwell – signee
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla – Virginia Tech
Jaemyn Brakefield – Duke
Malik Dia – Belmont
Matthew Murrell – signee
Dre Davis – Seton Hall
Davon Barnes – Sam Houston State
Eduardo Klafke – signee
Michigan
Vlad Golden – Florida Atlantic
Danny Wolf – Yale
Tre Donaldson – Auburn
Roddy Gayle – Ohio State
Nimari Burnett – signee
Will Tschetter – signee
Rubin Jones – North Texas
Michigan State
Jaden Akins – signee
Jase Richardson – signee
Tre Holloman – signee
Coen Carr – signee
Jason Kohler – signee
Jeremy Fears Jr. – signee
Frankie Fidler – Omaha
Carson Cooper – signee
Xavier Booker – signee
Szymon Sapała – Longwood
WEST REGION
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr. – Iona
Alijah Martin – Florida Atlantic
Will Richard – Belmont
Alex Condon - signee
Thomas Haugh - signee
Denzel Aberdeen – signee
Rueben Chinyelu – Washington State
Micah Handlogten – Marshall
Maryland
Derik Queen – signee
Ja’Kobi Gillespie – Belmont
Rodney Rice – Virginia Tech
Julian Reese – signee
Selton Miguel – South Florida
Tafara Gapare – Georgia Tech
DeShawn Harris-Smith – signee
Jay Young – Memphis
Texas Tech
JT Toppin – New Mexico
Darrion Williams – Nevada
Chance McMillan – Grand Canyon
Christian Anderson – signee
Elijah Hawkins – Minnesota
Kevin Overton – Drake
Kerwin Walton – N. Carolina
Federiko Federiko – Pitt
Arkansas
Thiero Ado – Kentucky
Boogie Land – signee
Johnell Davis – Florida Atlantic
D.J. Wagner – Kentucky
Z Ivisic – Kentucky
Karter Knox – signee
Jonas Aidoo – Tennessee
Trevon Brazile – Missouri
Billy Richmond – signee
EAST REGION
Duke
Cooper Flagg – signee
Kon Knuppel – signee
Tyrese Proctor – signee
Khaman Maluach – signee
Sion James – Tulane
Isaiah Evans – signee
Caleb Foster – signee
Mason Gillis – Purdue
Patrick Ngongba – signee
Maliq Brown – Syracuse
Arizona
Caleb Love – N. Carolina
Jaden Bradley – Alabama
KJ Lewis – signee
Henri Veesaar – signee
Trey Townsend – Oakland
Tobe Awaka – Tennessee
Anthony Dell’Orso – Campbell
Carter Bryant – signee
BYU
Richie Saunders – signee
Egor Demin – signee
Trevin Knell – signee
Fousseyni Traore – signee
Dawson Baker – UC Irvine
Kanon Catchings – signee
Kebe Keita – Utah
Dallin Hall – signee
Mawot Mag – Rutgers
Alabama
Mark Sears – Ohio
Grant Nelson – North Dakota State
Latrell Wrightsell – Cal State Fullerton
Aden Holloway – Auburn
Labaron Philon – signee
Chris Youngblood – South Florida
Clifford Omoruyi – Rutgers
Mouhamed Dioubate – signee
Derrion Reid – signee
Jarin Stevenson – signee
Aiden Sherrell – signee
MIDWEST REGION
Houston
L.J. Cryer – Baylor
Emanuel Sharp – signee
Milos Uzan – Oklahoma
J’Wan Roberts – signee
Terrance Arceneaux – signee
Mylik Wilson – Louisiana-Lafayette
Joseph Tugler – signee
Ja’Vier Francis – signee
Purdue
Trey Kaufman-Renn – signee
Braden Smith – signee
Fletcher Loyer – signee
C.J. Cox – signee
Myles Colvin – signee
Camden Heide – signee
Caleb Furst – signee
Gicarri Harris – signee
Kentucky
Otega Oweh – Oklahoma
Jaxson Robinson – BYU
Koby Brea – Dayton
Lamont Butler – San Diego State
Amari Williams – Drexel
Andrew Carr – Wake Forest
Brandon Garrison – Oklahoma State
Trent Noah – signee
Travis Perry – signee
Collin Chandler – signee
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier – North Florida
Sakai Zeigler – signee
Jordan Gainey – South Carolina-Upstate
Igor Milicic – Virginia
Felix Okpara – Ohio State
Jamai Mashack – signee
Cade Phillips – signee
About the Author
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.