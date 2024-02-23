Kennesaw State picks up road win over Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Frankquon Sherman had 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 74-67 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night.
Sherman also had 10 rebounds for the Owls (15-13, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
The Eagles (11-17, 5-8) were led in scoring by Keeshawn Kellman, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Dallion Johnson added 15 points for FGCU. Isaiah Thompson also recorded 13 points.
