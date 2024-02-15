Kennesaw State ends six-game losing skid

Terrell Burden scored 28 points as host Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville 66-61 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Burden was 9 of 20 shooting and went 10-for-13 from the free-throw line line for the Owls (14-12, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Simeon Cottle scored 11 points. Demond Robinson had 16 rebounds and eight points.

Zach Bell led the Dolphins (13-13, 4-8) with 14 points and three steals. Robert McCray added 12 points and Bryce Workman had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.