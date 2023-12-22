Georgia State rookies encouraged to play hard and have fun in first starts

BOISE, Idaho — Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott expects to see mistakes from the three new offensive line starters who will be getting their first real playing time of the season against Utah State in Saturday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He just believes their excitement and effort will overcome the nerves and the errors.

Senior Ben Chukwuma and sophomore Trevor Timmons will start at tackle and redshirt freshman Alec Johnson will start at center. Veterans Jonathan Brown and Lamar Robinson will start at guard.

“We have some energetic guys coming in,” Elliott said. “They’ve watched, they’ve been at practice, been in the meeting rooms. They prepared all season for this thing. I think having those guys step into these roles in this type of situation may be the greatest thing. Going against our defense, having the ability to prepare that way against a pretty good run defense that we have, that’s going to help them.