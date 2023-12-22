Georgia State rookies encouraged to play hard and have fun in first starts

BOISE, Idaho — Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott expects to see mistakes from the three new offensive line starters who will be getting their first real playing time of the season against Utah State in Saturday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He just believes their excitement and effort will overcome the nerves and the errors.
Senior Ben Chukwuma and sophomore Trevor Timmons will start at tackle and redshirt freshman Alec Johnson will start at center. Veterans Jonathan Brown and Lamar Robinson will start at guard.
“We have some energetic guys coming in,” Elliott said. “They’ve watched, they’ve been at practice, been in the meeting rooms. They prepared all season for this thing. I think having those guys step into these roles in this type of situation may be the greatest thing. Going against our defense, having the ability to prepare that way against a pretty good run defense that we have, that’s going to help them.
Georgia State senior linebacker Jordan Veneziale, who will be playing his final college game, advised the rookies to have fun. “You’ve been doing this your whole life,” Veneziale said. “Now it’s your time. Make the most of it. Don’t get nervous. I always say I get butterflies until I get hit for the first time. Once I get hit it’s like 100 mph. Just play your game and everything will fall in place.”
It’s about the spuds
Naturally the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has a heavy tater influence. The bowl trophy was filled with fresh, locally sourced potatoes. Georgia State representatives at Friday’s press conference were asked their favorite version of the potato; Elliott said baked potatoes, Veneziale said hash browns and quarterback Darren Grainger said French fries.
And, since no one wants to have a barrel of water or sports drink dumped on their head in chilly Idaho in December, the winning coach is doused with a bucket of French fries after the game.
“I’ll be more than happy to take that potato bath — numerous times,” Elliott said.
Weather
The weather forecast for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is for a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of 40 degrees.
