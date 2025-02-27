Georgia State falls to 13-17 with loss to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Jelani Hamilton scored 25 points in Georgia State’s 80-74 loss to Coastal Carolina Wednesday night.
Zarigue Nutter added 14 points for the Panthers (13-17, 8-9 Sun Belt Conference). Nicholas McMullen finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Noah Amenhauser scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14).
Rasheed Jones shot 6-for-14 (3-for-8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Joshua Meo went 6 of 14 from the field (4-for-4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.
Georgia State goes on the road to play Georgia Southern Friday to conclude the regular season.
The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.