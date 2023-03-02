Georgia State eliminated from Sun Belt women’s tournament

Tehya Lyons answered for Georgia State with a layup and one free throw to make it 59-56 with 2:08 left, but Jatyjia Jones scored for ODU (21-11), and the Panthers could get no closer.

Merrill, a junior post player, went 9-for-15 from the field and 3-for-3 at the line and also grabbed six rebounds. Lyons, a senior, chipped in 10 points.