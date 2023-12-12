BreakingNews
Former Georgia State running back headed to the SEC

Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll (23) breaks free for a long touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Running back Marcus Carroll earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the Georgia State Panthers last season.

And now he’s headed to the SEC.

Carroll announced on social media Monday that he has committed to the University of Missouri for the 2024 season, his final year of eligibility. He rushed for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns for Georgia State during the 2023 season and was named first-team all conference.

Carroll rushed for 2,136 yards in 38 career games at Georgia State. In a social media post Nov. 29 announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, Carroll thanked Panthers coach Shawn Elliott and his staff ‘for taking a chance on me’ and the GSU program for ‘giving me a place to call home for 4 extraordinary seasons.’

