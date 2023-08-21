Field is set for Tour Championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago
X

The field is set for the 2023 Tour Championship with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup point standings having advanced to East Lake Golf Club this week.

Players will be arriving in Atlanta this week after finishing the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The Tour Championship begins Thursday with Scottie Scheffler holding the top spot – and a two-stroke lead – as the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Here is the field:

Scottie Scheffler -10

Viktor Hovland -8

Rory McIlroy -7

Jon Rahm -6

Lucas Glover -5

Max Homa -4

Patrick Cantlay -4

Brian Harman -4

Wyndam Clark -4

Matt Fitzpatrick -4

Tommy Fleetwood -3

Russell Henley -3

Keegan Bradley -3

Rickie Fowler -3

Xander Schauffele -3

Tom Kim -2

Sungjae Im -2

Tony Finau -2

Corey Conners -2

Si Woo Kim -2

Taylor Moore -1

Nick Taylor -1

Adam Schenk -1

Collin Morikawa -1

Jason Day -1

Sam Burns E

Emiliano Grillo E

Tyrrell Hatton E

Jordan Spieth E

Sepp Straka E

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Judge temporarily blocks Georgia law banning treatment for trans kids4h ago

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
1h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
40m ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
40m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett works to address food insecurity challenges for Hispanic students
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo/Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank will own team in new golf league
40m ago
Cheyenne Parker scores career-high 29 as Dream beat Sky
Cornerback transfer Gavin Pringle steps forward at Georgia State
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top