Field is set for Tour Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Tour Championship with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup point standings having advanced to East Lake Golf Club this week.

Players will be arriving in Atlanta this week after finishing the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The Tour Championship begins Thursday with Scottie Scheffler holding the top spot – and a two-stroke lead – as the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Here is the field:

Scottie Scheffler -10

Viktor Hovland -8

Rory McIlroy -7

Jon Rahm -6

Lucas Glover -5

Max Homa -4

Patrick Cantlay -4

Brian Harman -4

Wyndam Clark -4

Matt Fitzpatrick -4

Tommy Fleetwood -3

Russell Henley -3

Keegan Bradley -3

Rickie Fowler -3

Xander Schauffele -3

Tom Kim -2

Sungjae Im -2

Tony Finau -2

Corey Conners -2

Si Woo Kim -2

Taylor Moore -1

Nick Taylor -1

Adam Schenk -1

Collin Morikawa -1

Jason Day -1

Sam Burns E

Emiliano Grillo E

Tyrrell Hatton E

Jordan Spieth E

Sepp Straka E