Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader

Emory’s baseball team had a record-setting Saturday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts. It didn’t go so well for Brandeis University.
The Eagles (19-10) scored a total of 62 runs in two seven-inning games, sweeping Brandeis 31-4 and 31-7.
The previous University Athletic Association record for runs in a game was 24 runs, set by Emory last season in a 24-8 win at New York University, and the previous program record was 26 runs, done twice (1995 and 1998).
Saturday marked the 10th and 11th times a team has scored 30-plus runs in a single game at the Division III level, with the Eagles becoming the first program to accomplish the feat twice.
Emory belted seven homers in the first game, becoming the fourth team in Division III to hit seven or more in a game this season.
Sophomore Jack Halloran joined teammate Ellis Schwartz as the only Eagles player to hit three home runs in a game in program history. Halloran had nine RBIs in his 5-for-5 game.
Halloran was 4-for-5 in the second game, smacking another home run, collecting two doubles, driving in six and scoring five runs. He finished the day 9-for-10 at the plate with 10 runs scored, four home runs, three doubles and 15 RBIs.
Credit: Emory University
Schwartz went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and drove in three runs in the first game. He had six RBIs in the second game, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four runs scored.
The teams play again Sunday.
