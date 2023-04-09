Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader

Sophomore Jack Halloran joined teammate Ellis Schwartz as the only Eagles player to hit three home runs in a game in program history. Halloran had nine RBIs in his 5-for-5 game.

Halloran was 4-for-5 in the second game, smacking another home run, collecting two doubles, driving in six and scoring five runs. He finished the day 9-for-10 at the plate with 10 runs scored, four home runs, three doubles and 15 RBIs.

Credit: Emory University Credit: Emory University

Schwartz went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and drove in three runs in the first game. He had six RBIs in the second game, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four runs scored.

The teams play again Sunday.