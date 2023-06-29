Dream give up 109 points in loss to Mystics

Cheyenne Parker had 23 points and eight rebounds but the Dream lost to the Mystics 109-86 Wednesday night in Washington.

Dream coach Tanisha Wright missed the game for personal reasons and Vickie Johnson served as the head coach.

The Dream was 11 of 39 (28%) from the field in the first half and finished 28 of 74 (38%).

Allisha Gray added 17 points for the Dream (5-8). Nia Coffey had 14 points and Rhyne Howard scored all eight of her points in the second half.

Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and Ariel Atkins added 19 for the Mystics.

Washington pulled away in the second quarter. The Mystics scored 22 of the opening 30 points of the period, including a 10-2 run to take a 48-28 lead with three minutes left in the half. Washington led 61-33 at halftime after outscoring the Dream 35-13 in the quarter.

The Mystics led by double figures the entire second half and topped 100 points for the first time this season.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points, Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Brittney Sykes had 12 points and 10 assists for Washington (9-5), which has won nine straight home games against Atlanta.

The teams face each other again on Friday.