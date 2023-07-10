Atlanta Dream win fifth straight by defeating Chicago Sky

Rhyne Howard scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Dream to their fifth straight victory with an 88-77 win over the host Chicago Sky Sunday night.

Howard shot 12 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Dream (10-8). She added six rebounds and four assists.

Cheyenne Parker added 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Allisha Gray and Danielle Robinson each had 11 points. The Dream also defeated the Sky on Friday.

Kahleah Cooper led the Sky (8-11) with 28 points.