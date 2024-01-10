Social media reaction to reports of Nick Saban’s retirement

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring.
Here’s some reaction to the news on social media:
WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024
"You're a hell of a coach."— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024
Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5
Took a pic of Nick Saban’s statue when I went to the Texas at Alabama game this season with @clarencehilljr (Carroll & Saban on the same day) pic.twitter.com/2aMEGXsSym— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 10, 2024
NICK SABAN, GREATEST OF ALL TIME!— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 10, 2024
HAPPY RETIREMENT, COACH! pic.twitter.com/JXdOOo910H
There's no one better than Nick Saban, just ask Bill Belichick 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7lZsUs3zeP— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 10, 2024
About the Author