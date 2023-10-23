On this we agree: Bobby Petrino is biggest Atlanta sports villain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

We (mostly) agree.

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recently completed 11-part series on the biggest sports villains in Atlanta history, we ranked Bobby Petrino at No. 1. Those who took part in a reader poll agreed. Petrino got 33% of the vote as the top villain.

We varied on the No. 2 villain in the AJC’s Dirty Dozen. Our second villain was Tom Brady. However, the poll showed that ownership that lost (or flipped) Atlanta’s two NHL franchises got the second-most percentage of votes at 14%. We had the failed owners as Nos. 6-7. Brady came in at No. 3 with poll takers at 12%.

The poll results were:

Bobby Petrino - 33% (No. 1 in AJC ranking)

NHL owners - 14% (Nos. 6-7)

Tom Brady - 12% (No. 2)

Steve Spurrier – 8% (No. 3)

Bryce Harper – 8% (No. 11)

Jim Leyritz – 6% (No. 4)

Kent Hrbek – 6% (No. 5)

Eric Gregg – 6% (No. 8)

Sean Payton – 5% (No. 12)

Bill Laimbeer – 1% (No. 10)

Sam Holbrook 1% (No. 9)

If you would like to cast your vote, feel free. But we think we can all (mostly) agree that Petrino deserves his spot at the top of our rankings and your poll.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Why a GOP bid to sanction Fani Willis could be ‘DOA’3h ago

Credit: Thomaston Police Department

Boyfriend arrested in Atlanta after woman’s body found in suitcase, cops say
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats
1h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
45m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
45m ago

Immigrant detainees’ forced labor case ends in settlement
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Long hitters drive for dough at Bobby Jones Golf Course
13h ago
Today’s ePaper: Sports Insider on United, plus Tech, college football extras
21h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top