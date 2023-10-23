On this we agree: Bobby Petrino is biggest Atlanta sports villain

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recently completed 11-part series on the biggest sports villains in Atlanta history, we ranked Bobby Petrino at No. 1. Those who took part in a reader poll agreed. Petrino got 33% of the vote as the top villain.

We varied on the No. 2 villain in the AJC’s Dirty Dozen. Our second villain was Tom Brady. However, the poll showed that ownership that lost (or flipped) Atlanta’s two NHL franchises got the second-most percentage of votes at 14%. We had the failed owners as Nos. 6-7. Brady came in at No. 3 with poll takers at 12%.

The poll results were:

Bobby Petrino - 33% (No. 1 in AJC ranking)

NHL owners - 14% (Nos. 6-7)

Tom Brady - 12% (No. 2)

Steve Spurrier – 8% (No. 3)

Bryce Harper – 8% (No. 11)

Jim Leyritz – 6% (No. 4)

Kent Hrbek – 6% (No. 5)

Eric Gregg – 6% (No. 8)

Sean Payton – 5% (No. 12)

Bill Laimbeer – 1% (No. 10)

Sam Holbrook 1% (No. 9)

If you would like to cast your vote, feel free. But we think we can all (mostly) agree that Petrino deserves his spot at the top of our rankings and your poll.