Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Spencer Strider looks sharp with Stripers in fourth rehab appearance

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider delivers a pitch during this rehab performance for the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on April 4, 2025. Strider is near a return to the Braves after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024. (Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers)

Credit: Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers

Credit: Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider delivers a pitch during this rehab performance for the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on April 4, 2025. Strider is near a return to the Braves after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024. (Photo by Matthew Caldwell/Gwinnett Stripers)
By
34 minutes ago

As the Braves were trying to win their first game of the season, a key member of the team was in Gwinnett County working on his own comeback.

In his continued rehabilitation of a damaged elbow ligament, ace Spencer Strider extended himself to his longest outing yet in a Friday night start for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Against the Nashville Sounds, Strider threw 5 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with eight strikeouts against two walks. He left the game midway through the second batter of the sixth inning, having reached his 75-pitch limit.

“Good to get into the sixth inning,” Strider said. “That’s obviously a goal, is to get the up-downs and it’s easier in spring training because you have the reentry rule. So, glad we accomplished that (Friday) and definitely a good step.”

ExploreRead more about the Braves

It was his fourth rehab start, two in spring training with the Braves and the past two with the Stripers. Strider underwent surgery in April 2024 to repair damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Strider took encouragement from reaching the sixth inning without giving up a run or hit despite not having the firmest command of his pitches. He gave credit to catcher Sean Murphy, who is also with Gwinnett on his own rehab assignment after cracking a rib in spring training.

“I felt like, of all my outings, this is the one I had the least amount of feel,” he said. “But I think that’s where Sean was huge. He and I talked (Thursday) just about, the goal was to get deep, of course. So regardless of what I had feel for (Friday), we needed to find a way to get outs and get outs efficiently and we did. That’s great.”

Strider relied mostly on his fastball, which reached 96 miles per hour regularly, while also throwing sliders and change-ups.

The plan has been for Strider to have one more rehab appearance next week before returning to the Braves.

“Whatever they tell me to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Strider said.

Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
1 / 19
Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of the home opener at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves went on to notch a 10-0 victory. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Michael Murray came decked out for the Braves home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
Jordan Korn and Sam Farmer take a selfie before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Crowds line up before the gates open for the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
Fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Braves outfielder Michael Harris II gives a signed baseball card back to a fan during the Braves Walk before the home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17-year season ticket holder Ennis Antoine gets excited with the Heavy Hitters before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Young fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Young fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Heavy Hitters march past Trust Park at The Battery before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fans wait for the start of the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Brynlee Wood, 4, holds her sister Brielle, 3, as the pair wait for the start of the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Heavy Hitters march past Trust Park at The Battery before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Victor, from left, Vincent and Jordan Vega wait for the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025. The family was visiting Atlanta from California. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Braves home opener
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
Photos: Braves home opener
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
Marlins Braves Baseball
040525 Braves Photos
040525 Braves Photos
1 / 32
Michael Murray came decked out for the Braves home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

Follow Ken Sugiura on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a one-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eight inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors' only winless team

Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

Braves will be OK, but this is ‘pretty bad’ start

The Latest

The outside of Truist Park, as seen last month.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Braves Report: Welcome home. Please win

Braves transfer Reynaldo López to 60-day injured list

Braves Report: Unsavory playoff odds

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

1h ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.