Jenson Brooksby stuns John Isner in Atlanta Open quarterfinals

This match proved to be a tale of three sets. Despite his hot start in the first set, Isner began losing his grip on the game in the second set, allowing Brooksby to coast to his first set win of the night. Serving a 100-mph ace, Brooksby got the first game easily after taking a quick 40-15 lead. Isner continued to struggle in the second game, going down 30-0 after two errors. A double fault by Isner put Brooksby up 40-0, and closing the game was an over hit by Isner to give Brooksby the 2-0 lead.

John Isner reacts as he plays against Jenson Brooksby.

A glimmer of hope came in the fourth game after Isner began with back-to-back aces; however, Brooksby clawed his way back to take the game and go up 4-0.

It wasn’t until the sixth game that Isner won his first set. Isner started with an ace. However, Brooksby caught up to make the game 30-15. Isner registered his first three straight aces to take the game and cut the lead to 5-1. Brooksby went on to take the next game easily to win the second set .

Despite the previous set’s score, the roaring crowd never gave up on Isner. With one more set to go, the Atlanta crowd applauded and cheered their home player, hoping to ignite him.

The third and final set proved to be more competitive than the last. Immediately, Isner took the first and Brooksby took the second to tie the set Another powerful serving performance helped Isner in the next game. A top-speed ace by Isner started the third game to give him the early lead. Alongside the impressive start, Isner recorded two 123-mph serves to overpower Brooksby and take the lead, 2-1.

Once again, Brooksby would respond to tie the set 2-2. Another ace by Isner helped him take the lead, 3-2. Brooksby gathered the next win after being up 40-0 to make it 3-3. Brooksby went on to take the next two games and boast his lead to 5-3. Firing two aces in a row, Isner kept the game alive and grabbed the win over Brooksby to pull within 5-4. Booksby was able to hold on to his lead and pull away with the dramatic win.

“Yeah, that’s the moment you know, you’ll just feel a little bit more nervous but I was breathing, relaxing, just getting my getting the focus back on track and even at 5-3 I thought I played a good game really, really had to make them earn that you know, and then just tried to repeat that again in the 5-4 game and was able to get through that one,” Brooksby said.

Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Brandon Nakashima during a men singles quarterfinal match at the 2022 Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station on Friday, July 29, 2022.

On Saturday, Brooksby will play No. 4 seed American Frances Tiafoe, who downed the 2021 runner-up and No. 8 seed Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Joining the two in the semifinals will be Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka, who took down No. 5 seed American Tommy Paul, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Ivashka will face No. 3 seed Australian Alex de Minaur, who defeated Adrian Mannarino, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.