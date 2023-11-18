White Cass pushes over Atlanta Mays

White Cass notched a win against Atlanta Mays 17-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave White Cass a 14-0 lead over Atlanta Mays.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders managed a 7-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Atlanta Mays faced off against Lithia Springs.

