Week 6 high school football scores

Peachtree Ridge quarterback Darnell Kelly (5) is ruled short of the goal line during the Norcross at Peachtree Ridge GHSA region football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Suwanee, GA. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

By Score Atlanta
49 minutes ago

Thursday

Callaway 34, Redan 6

Carver-Atlanta 51, Washington 0

Carver-Columbus 49, Columbus 0

Elbert County 46, Oglethorpe County 13

LaGrange 42, Spalding 22

Lambert 48, North Forsyth 43

Midtown 29, Forest Park 20

North Springs 50, Clarkston 6

Spencer 56, Jordan 17

St. Pius X 28, Southwest DeKalb 27

West Forsyth 28, Denmark 21

Winder-Barrow 42, Alcovy 6

Friday

Adairsville 44, LaFayette 13

Allatoona 42, Dalton 29

Appling County 35, Suwannee High School 16

Athens Academy 29, Commerce 28

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Baconton 7

Bacon County at Thomasville, late

Benedictine 31, Westminster 3

Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian 10

Brantley County 28, Jeff Davis 21

Bremen 31, Model 0

Brookwood 52, Berkmar 6

Brunswick 21, Greenbrier 14

Buford 46, Discovery 0

Butler 48, Towns County 14

Calvary Day 34, Jenkins 31

Carrollton 48, Parker 26

Cartersville 55, Woodland-Cartersville 7

Cedartown 36, Cass 0

Central-Carroll 70, Mundy’s Mill 6

Chattooga 49, Armuchee 7

Cherokee 49, North Paulding 28

Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 20

Clarke Central 27, Jackson County 11

Coffee 10, Daytona Beach Mainland FL 7

Collins Hill 17, Central Gwinnett 7

Colquitt County 44, Rickards, FL 13

Creekside 31, Mays 0

Crisp County 30, Swainsboro 6

Darlington 21, Haralson County 16

Decatur at Arabia Mountain, late

Dodge County 46, East Laurens 27

Douglass 28, Cedar Grove 0

Dublin 56, Jefferson County 0

Duluth 90, Meadowcreek 0

Early County 40, Terrell County 0

East Coweta 31, Perry 15

East Jackson 45, East Hall 27

East Paulding 40, New Manchester 39

Eastside 48, Flowery Branch 12

Effingham County 47, South Effingham 0

Emanuel County Institute 26, Bryan County 12

Fannin County 44, Dade County, GA. 0

Fellowship Christian at King’s Ridge, late

Fitzgerald 28, Worth County 21

Forsyth Central 24, Alpharetta 13

Fox Creek 47, Josey 6

Gadsden Co., FL 60, Seminole County 7

Gainesville 50, Lanier 14

Gordon Central 30, Coosa 0

Grayson 63, Grovetown 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Hardaway at Kendrick, late

Harlem 28, West Laurens 7

Harrison 34, Campbell 18

Hart County 28, Monroe Area 21

Heritage-Catoosa 24, Ridgeland 21

Hillgrove 27, Pebblebrook 6

Holy Innocents’ 20, Therrell 6

Howard 42, Hephzibah 20

Hughes 57, Dutchtown 14

Irwin County 48, Cook 33

Jackson-Atlanta 29, Drew 13

Jasper County 43, Towers 8

Jenkins County 42, Claxton 12

Johnson-Savannah 48, Groves 19

Jonesboro 14, Harris County 12

Kell 34, Columbia 6

Kennesaw Mountain 32, Lithia Springs 8

Lakeside-DeKalb 34, Dunwoody 31

Lakeside-Evans 28, Glynn Academy 14

Landmark Christian 37, Lake Oconee Academy 24

Lee County 62, Wekiva, FL 17

Liberty County 21, Islands 0

Lincoln County 41, Silver Bluff, SC 15

Lincoln, FL 10, Ware County 0

Lithonia 42, Northview 0

Long County 30, Beach 17

Lovejoy 24, McIntosh 7

Lovett 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 8

Lumpkin County 49, Chestatee 25

Macon County 15, Chattahoochee County 7

Manchester 38, Chapel Hill 0

Marist 57, Druid Hills 7

McEachern 67, Paulding County 7

McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 14

Metter 28, Portal 7

Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 0

Miller County 42, Sneads High School, FL 0

Milton 47, Chattahoochee 0

Mitchell County 41, Randolph-Clay 22

Monroe 28, Pelham 21

Mount Vernon, GA 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3

Mt. Paran Christian 30, Washington-Wilkes 18

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 27, Southeast Whitfield 0

Newnan 51, Morrow 20

Newton 50, Archer 25

Norcross 27, Peachtree Ridge 26

North Atlanta 62, South Forsyth 21

North Cobb 42, Walton 14

North Gwinnett 52, Parkview 13

North Hall 35, White County 21

North Oconee 24, East Forsyth 7

Northeast 46, ACE Charter 0

Northgate 22, Banneker 14

Northwest Whitfield 38, Gilmer 10

Osborne 13, South Cobb 0

Pace Academy 17, M. L. King 7

Peach County 50, Northside, Warner Robins 7

Pickens 35, Dawson County 23

Pierce County 17, Brooks County 14

Pike County 28, Mt. Zion, Carroll 18

Pope 27, Lassiter 3

Putnam County 45, McNair 37

Rabun County 31, Banks County 9

Richmond Academy 23, Cross Creek 14

Richmond Hill 35, Buchholz 28

Ringgold 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Rockmart 35, Coahulla Creek 7

Rome 59, Alexander 0

Roswell 41, Seckinger 10

Salem 45, Glenn Hills 20

Sandy Creek 45, Trinity Christian 0

Savannah Country Day 31, Tattnall County 9

Schley County 54, Crawford County 21

Social Circle 65, Utopian Academy 6

Sonoraville 49, Murray County 6

South Atlanta 45, Stone Mountain 0

South Gwinnett 59, Rockdale County 6

Southeast Bulloch 35, Windsor Forest 8

Southwest 45, Central-Macon 6

Sprayberry 34, Riverwood 3

Starr’s Mill 28, Griffin 18

Statesboro 41, Bradwell Institute 36

Sumter County 15, Shaw 14

Taylor County 43, Marion County 19

Telfair County 47, Montgomery County 7

Temple 49, Pepperell 28

Toombs County 61, Hamilton Co, FL 0

Tri-Cities 20, Shiloh 18

Trion 35, Robbinsville, NC 28

Troup County 54, Fayette County 20

Union County 21, North Murray 0

Villa Rica 38, South Paulding 14

Walnut Grove 29, Cedar Shoals 19

Warner Robins 41, Veterans 10

Warren County 45, Glascock County 0

Washington County 21, Bleckley County 17

Wesleyan 42, St. Francis 3

West Hall 27, Franklin County 13

Westlake 21, Hapeville 14

Westover 36, Jackson 0

Westside H.S., SC 49, Prince Avenue 41

Westside-Augusta 21, Aquinas 16

Westside-Macon 20, Lamar County 10

Wheeler 24, Marietta 17

Wheeler County 45, Dooly County 16

Whitefield Academy 27, St. Anne Pacelli 15

Whitewater 31, Upson-Lee 24

Wilcox County 36, Treutlen 7

Woodward Academy 35, Chamblee 14

