Week 6 high school football scores

Thursday
Callaway 34, Redan 6
Carver-Atlanta 51, Washington 0
Carver-Columbus 49, Columbus 0
Elbert County 46, Oglethorpe County 13
LaGrange 42, Spalding 22
Lambert 48, North Forsyth 43
Midtown 29, Forest Park 20
North Springs 50, Clarkston 6
Spencer 56, Jordan 17
St. Pius X 28, Southwest DeKalb 27
West Forsyth 28, Denmark 21
Winder-Barrow 42, Alcovy 6
Friday
Adairsville 44, LaFayette 13
Allatoona 42, Dalton 29
Appling County 35, Suwannee High School 16
Athens Academy 29, Commerce 28
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Baconton 7
Bacon County at Thomasville, late
Benedictine 31, Westminster 3
Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian 10
Brantley County 28, Jeff Davis 21
Bremen 31, Model 0
Brookwood 52, Berkmar 6
Brunswick 21, Greenbrier 14
Buford 46, Discovery 0
Butler 48, Towns County 14
Calvary Day 34, Jenkins 31
Carrollton 48, Parker 26
Cartersville 55, Woodland-Cartersville 7
Cedartown 36, Cass 0
Central-Carroll 70, Mundy’s Mill 6
Chattooga 49, Armuchee 7
Cherokee 49, North Paulding 28
Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 20
Clarke Central 27, Jackson County 11
Coffee 10, Daytona Beach Mainland FL 7
Collins Hill 17, Central Gwinnett 7
Colquitt County 44, Rickards, FL 13
Creekside 31, Mays 0
Crisp County 30, Swainsboro 6
Darlington 21, Haralson County 16
Decatur at Arabia Mountain, late
Dodge County 46, East Laurens 27
Douglass 28, Cedar Grove 0
Dublin 56, Jefferson County 0
Duluth 90, Meadowcreek 0
Early County 40, Terrell County 0
East Coweta 31, Perry 15
East Coweta 31, Perry 15
East Jackson 45, East Hall 27
East Paulding 40, New Manchester 39
Eastside 48, Flowery Branch 12
Effingham County 47, South Effingham 0
Emanuel County Institute 26, Bryan County 12
Fannin County 44, Dade County, GA. 0
Fellowship Christian at King’s Ridge, late
Fitzgerald 28, Worth County 21
Forsyth Central 24, Alpharetta 13
Fox Creek 47, Josey 6
Gadsden Co., FL 60, Seminole County 7
Gainesville 50, Lanier 14
Gordon Central 30, Coosa 0
Grayson 63, Grovetown 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Hardaway at Kendrick, late
Harlem 28, West Laurens 7
Harrison 34, Campbell 18
Hart County 28, Monroe Area 21
Heritage-Catoosa 24, Ridgeland 21
Hillgrove 27, Pebblebrook 6
Holy Innocents’ 20, Therrell 6
Howard 42, Hephzibah 20
Hughes 57, Dutchtown 14
Irwin County 48, Cook 33
Jackson-Atlanta 29, Drew 13
Jasper County 43, Towers 8
Jenkins County 42, Claxton 12
Johnson-Savannah 48, Groves 19
Jonesboro 14, Harris County 12
Kell 34, Columbia 6
Kennesaw Mountain 32, Lithia Springs 8
Lakeside-DeKalb 34, Dunwoody 31
Lakeside-Evans 28, Glynn Academy 14
Landmark Christian 37, Lake Oconee Academy 24
Lee County 62, Wekiva, FL 17
Liberty County 21, Islands 0
Lincoln County 41, Silver Bluff, SC 15
Lincoln, FL 10, Ware County 0
Lithonia 42, Northview 0
Long County 30, Beach 17
Lovejoy 24, McIntosh 7
Lovett 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 8
Lumpkin County 49, Chestatee 25
Macon County 15, Chattahoochee County 7
Manchester 38, Chapel Hill 0
Marist 57, Druid Hills 7
McEachern 67, Paulding County 7
McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 14
Metter 28, Portal 7
Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 0
Miller County 42, Sneads High School, FL 0
Milton 47, Chattahoochee 0
Mitchell County 41, Randolph-Clay 22
Monroe 28, Pelham 21
Mount Vernon, GA 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3
Mt. Paran Christian 30, Washington-Wilkes 18
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 27, Southeast Whitfield 0
Newnan 51, Morrow 20
Newton 50, Archer 25
Norcross 27, Peachtree Ridge 26
North Atlanta 62, South Forsyth 21
North Cobb 42, Walton 14
North Gwinnett 52, Parkview 13
North Hall 35, White County 21
North Oconee 24, East Forsyth 7
Northeast 46, ACE Charter 0
Northgate 22, Banneker 14
Northwest Whitfield 38, Gilmer 10
Osborne 13, South Cobb 0
Pace Academy 17, M. L. King 7
Peach County 50, Northside, Warner Robins 7
Pickens 35, Dawson County 23
Pierce County 17, Brooks County 14
Pike County 28, Mt. Zion, Carroll 18
Pope 27, Lassiter 3
Putnam County 45, McNair 37
Rabun County 31, Banks County 9
Richmond Academy 23, Cross Creek 14
Richmond Hill 35, Buchholz 28
Ringgold 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Rockmart 35, Coahulla Creek 7
Rome 59, Alexander 0
Roswell 41, Seckinger 10
Salem 45, Glenn Hills 20
Sandy Creek 45, Trinity Christian 0
Savannah Country Day 31, Tattnall County 9
Schley County 54, Crawford County 21
Social Circle 65, Utopian Academy 6
Sonoraville 49, Murray County 6
South Atlanta 45, Stone Mountain 0
South Gwinnett 59, Rockdale County 6
Southeast Bulloch 35, Windsor Forest 8
Southwest 45, Central-Macon 6
Sprayberry 34, Riverwood 3
Starr’s Mill 28, Griffin 18
Statesboro 41, Bradwell Institute 36
Sumter County 15, Shaw 14
Taylor County 43, Marion County 19
Telfair County 47, Montgomery County 7
Temple 49, Pepperell 28
Toombs County 61, Hamilton Co, FL 0
Tri-Cities 20, Shiloh 18
Trion 35, Robbinsville, NC 28
Troup County 54, Fayette County 20
Union County 21, North Murray 0
Villa Rica 38, South Paulding 14
Walnut Grove 29, Cedar Shoals 19
Warner Robins 41, Veterans 10
Warren County 45, Glascock County 0
Washington County 21, Bleckley County 17
Wesleyan 42, St. Francis 3
West Hall 27, Franklin County 13
Westlake 21, Hapeville 14
Westover 36, Jackson 0
Westside H.S., SC 49, Prince Avenue 41
Westside-Augusta 21, Aquinas 16
Westside-Macon 20, Lamar County 10
Wheeler 24, Marietta 17
Wheeler County 45, Dooly County 16
Whitefield Academy 27, St. Anne Pacelli 15
Whitewater 31, Upson-Lee 24
Wilcox County 36, Treutlen 7
Woodward Academy 35, Chamblee 14
About the Author