Walton outlasts Buford in penalty kicks, wins first girls soccer title since 1993

The championship was the first for Walton in girls soccer since winning an all-classification title in 1993. The GHSA began recognizing champions in the sport the previous year.

The title also was Walton’s first during the current school year, giving the Raiders at least one state title every year since 1998. The Raiders’ boys and girls tennis teams, girls golf team and baseball team could add to their total over the next week.

Buford has won 67 state titles in 13 sports in its history but has never won a boys or girls soccer championship. The Wolves’ girls lost to West Forsyth on penalty kicks in last year’s final.

Both teams had their scoring opportunities, but neither could take advantage. Walton had three good looks at the goal in the first half, the best being a short shot by Haidyn Jenkins from the left side that was stopped by Buford goalkeeper Natalie Dinh 21 minutes into the game.

Buford had the best chances in the second half and overtime. Evany Torres fired from close range in the first overtime period and had a header in the box in the second, but Ehlen stopped both shots.

“I think we know how Buford plays,” Jaillet said. “We know they’re going to come at us. We’ve played them multiple years, and it’s always a battle. We had to fight as hard as we could and give it our all. It was our last game, and we had to leave it all out on the field. We lost to them last year in PKs [in the Class 7A semifinals], and we knew this was our year.”