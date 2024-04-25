Track and Field Blog: Region Championships set stage for sectionals

The Statewide Region Championships are ongoing, however the majority have wrapped up as of the middle of this week and offer a look ahead to sectionals and this year’s top contenders at state. In Class 6A, The Etowah girls (197) topped Allatoona (102) and the boys saw Allatoona (146.50) defeat Etowah (128.50) for the Region 6 title. The Etowah girls excelled in the Sprints (52), Jumps (44) and Relays (38). Sophomore Ewomazino Edet (12.04)and senior Kamryn Peeples (12.51) clocked a 1-3 finish in the 100 meter dash for 16 points and Kira Stevenson added another two with her seventh-place time of 13.06. The trio performed even better in the 200 meter dash with Edet (24.81) placing first, Peeples clocking third (26.06) and Stevenson earning sixth (27.07) for an additional 19 points. Peeples—who finished third in both the 100 and 200, conquered the 400 meter dash with a top finish of 58.20. Freshman Sophia Wasdin and sophomore Kamryn Williams finished sixth and seventh—respectively and helped account for a 15-point team output in the 400. As a result, Etowah had three sprinters earn points in the 100, 200 and 400. Stevenson—who placed in the 100 and 200 meter earned a first-place finish in the girls triple jump with a 38-6.50 and Williams picked up six points with a third-place 36-6.75. In the long jump, Etowah junior Gabbi Crane finished first with a 18-1.50 and Williams picked up five points with a fourth-place finish and 16-9.50 leap.

Woodward Academy swept the Region 3 with a commanding 243.50 output by the girls and 190-point performance by the boys. The Lady War Eagles outscored second-place Rockdale County’s 129 and the boys narrowly edged the Bulldogs’ 179.50. The Rockdale County boys were unable to pick up any points in the Sprints and the War Eagles 32 points, and subsequent 32-point swing in that category was crucial in earning them the total team victory.

In Class 5A, the Loganville girls (179.50) narrowly defeated Heritage-Conyers (173.50) and Jefferson (161) for the title and the Jefferson boys (176) topped runner-up Heritage (150) for the title. Buck Godfrey Stadium in the heart of DeKalb County was host to the Region 6 Class 4A action this week and the titles went to the Westminster girls and Stephenson boys. The Lady Wildcats (211) cruised past Druid Hills (125), while the Jaguars (206) outscored runner-up Westminster’s 176 on the boys side. Westminster’s 66 points in the distance were the most gained in any category on the boys side, but Stephenson’s dominance in the Sprints (53), Jumps (46) and Relays (38) was more than enough to earn the team title. In Region 7-5A, Calhoun swept the titles and Cartersville earned second-place finishes in both the boys and girls category. The Lady Yellow Jackets tallied 185 points to the Canes’ 137 and the boys held on for a 201-188 victory. Region 7 in Class 4A saw a dominant sweep by Central-Carroll and the runner-ups went to the Heritage-Catoosa girls and Cedartown boys. The Lions showed dominance in the Distance and Jumps with the girls earning a combined 113 and the boys picking up 111 in the two categories. Athens Academy swept the Region 8-Class 2A title on Wednesday at East Jackson High School and Region 7 saw a 1-2 battle between Rockmart and Model for bragging rights. The Rockmart girls (205) out-gained Model (196) for the title and the Model boys (203) out-scored runner-up Rockmart’s 175. Powerhouse Landmark Christian swept the Class 2A Region 5 championship this week with the girls outscoring second-place Towers’ 213-132 and the boys outscoring Towers 178-131.