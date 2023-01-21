ajc logo
Thomson rains down on Sandersville Washington County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Thomson put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Sandersville Washington County for a 79-49 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on January 20.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

