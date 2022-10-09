ajc logo
X

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian prevails over Rock Hill South Carolina

Sports
By Sports Bot
20 hours ago

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Hill South Carolina 43-22 in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian charged in front of Rock Hill South Carolina 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans battled back to make it 43-22 at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s victory against Duke2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Warner Robins, Trinity Christian, Monroe Area reenter top 10
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized

Credit: By D. Orlando Ledbetter

Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jeff Dean

Kennesaw State defeats North Alabama in double overtime
18h ago
Perry mows down Griffin
20h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
10h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top