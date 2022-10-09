Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian prevails over Rock Hill South Carolina

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Hill South Carolina 43-22 in a South Carolina high school football matchup.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian charged in front of Rock Hill South Carolina 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans battled back to make it 43-22 at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com