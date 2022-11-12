Storm warning: Alpharetta St. Francis unleashes full fury on Lexington Oglethorpe

Alpharetta St. Francis dismissed Lexington Oglethorpe by a 62-7 count on November 11 in Georgia football.
Alpharetta St. Francis opened with a 34-0 advantage over Lexington Oglethorpe through the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 55-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Recently on October 28, Lexington Oglethorpe squared off with Social Circle in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.