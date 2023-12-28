Statesboro darts by Pembroke Bryan County

Statesboro rolled past Pembroke Bryan County for a comfortable 74-33 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Statesboro High on Dec. 27.
In recent action on Dec. 12, Statesboro faced off against Dublin East Laurens and Pembroke Bryan County took on Brunswick Glynn on Dec. 20 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.