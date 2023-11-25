Savannah Calvary Day comes from behind to stop Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Savannah Calvary Day seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-21 over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in Georgia high school football on Nov. 24.

The start wasn’t the problem for Peachtree Corners Wesleyan, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Savannah Calvary Day through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves had a 21-14 edge on the Cavaliers at the beginning of the third quarter.