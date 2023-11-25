Savannah Calvary Day comes from behind to stop Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Savannah Calvary Day seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-21 over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in Georgia high school football on Nov. 24.
The start wasn’t the problem for Peachtree Corners Wesleyan, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Savannah Calvary Day through the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves had a 21-14 edge on the Cavaliers at the beginning of the third quarter.
Savannah Calvary Day broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.
The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Jackson and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Ringgold on Nov. 10 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.
