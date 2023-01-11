Rome Darlington dims lights on Rome Armuchee

Rome Darlington showed no mercy to Rome Armuchee, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 87-19 victory during this Georgia boys high school basketball game.
Rome Darlington drew first blood by forging a 30-5 margin over Rome Armuchee after the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a monstrous 63-10 gap over the Indians at halftime.
Rome Darlington jumped to a 76-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 11-4 points differential.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
