Rome Coosa shuts off the power on Dalton

Rome Coosa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-35 win over Dalton during this Georgia boys high school basketball game.
Rome Coosa struck in front of Dalton 21-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 40-13 lead over the Catamounts at the half.
Rome Coosa breathed fire to a 57-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
