Rome Coosa dominates Dalton

It was a tough night for Dalton which was overmatched by Rome Coosa in this 70-35 verdict.
Rome Coosa drew first blood by forging a 21-4 margin over Dalton after the first quarter.
The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-13 lead over the Pumas at the intermission.
Rome Coosa jumped to a 57-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-9 advantage in the frame.
