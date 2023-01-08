ajc logo
Rome Coosa dominates Dalton

Sports
By Sports Bot
36 minutes ago

It was a tough night for Dalton which was overmatched by Rome Coosa in this 70-35 verdict.

Rome Coosa drew first blood by forging a 21-4 margin over Dalton after the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-13 lead over the Pumas at the intermission.

Rome Coosa jumped to a 57-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-9 advantage in the frame.

