Rabun Gap thwarts Concord Cannon’s quest

Rabun Gap stretched out and finally snapped Concord Cannon to earn a 53-43 victory in a North Carolina girls basketball matchup on Feb. 25.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rabun Gap and Concord Cannon settling for a 13-13 first-quarter knot.
The Cougars took a 24-19 lead over the Eagles heading to the half locker room.
Rabun Gap broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-33 lead over Concord Cannon.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-10 stretch over the final quarter.
