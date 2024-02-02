Sports

Rabun Gap defeats Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Rabun Gap dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-31 win over Rock Hill Legion Collegiate for a South Carolina girls basketball victory at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate Academy on Feb. 1.

Last season, Rabun Gap and Rock Hill Legion Collegiate faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate Academy.

