Rabun Gap comes from behind to stop Chattanooga Baylor

Rabun Gap trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Baylor in Tennessee high school football on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chattanooga Baylor, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Rabun Gap through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders took a 17-14 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.

Rabun Gap broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-17 lead over Chattanooga Baylor.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

