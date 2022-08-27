Quincy Munroe Day blanks Dawson Terrell County in shutout performance

If a foe fails to score, you can’t lose. Quincy Munroe Day proved that in blanking Dawson Terrell County 28-0 in Florida high school football on August 26.
The first quarter gave Quincy Munroe Day a 22-0 lead over Dawson Terrell County.
Quincy Munroe Day stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
