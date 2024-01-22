Sports

Perry barely beats Fort Valley Peach County

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago

Perry finally found a way to top Fort Valley Peach County 66-62 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 21.

Last time Perry and Fort Valley Peach County played in a 58-47 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Fort Valley Peach County faced off against Warner Robins Northside.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top